In Changing U.S. Electorate, Race and Education Remain Stark Dividing Lines

Appendix A: Religious category definitions

The “Other Protestant” category includes other minority Protestants as well as Protestants who declined to provide their race and a few white Protestants who were not asked the evangelical/born-again question. The “Other Catholics” category includes other minority Catholics and Catholics who declined to provide their race. “Other Christians” includes Mormons and Orthodox Christians. The “Other faiths” category includes Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and members of other faiths.

For purposes of this report, Mormons include members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as other, smaller groups. (Recently, the Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints requested that its members be referred to as “Latter-day Saints” rather than “Mormons”; however, this is not yet reflected in the Center’s question wording on religious affiliation.)